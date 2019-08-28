|
|
John McGaharan Jr
John McGaharan Jr., 84 of Northwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 26, 2019.
John is survived by his wife Margaret of 61 years, children John McGaharan III (Kelly), Maria Kutchenriter (Tom), Patrick McGaharan (Sharon), Albert McGaharan (Theresa), Peggy McGaharan (JoEllen), Ann Studer (Michael), Christina Cruz, loving grandchildren Jason, Brandon, Megan, Katrina, Ryan, Rachael, Shane, Rylie, Morgan, Michael, Jon, Katie, Cameron, Matthew, Jasmine, Gabby, Sofi, Nico, and 12 great grandchildren. John was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Madonna McGaharan, his 12 siblings and son Michael McGaharan.
John was a Marine and served his Country for 4 years. After he was honorably discharged, he married his sweetheart Margaret Grindle. John worked for LOF for 30+ years and retired at the young age of 55.
John was a humble human being. He could always be found helping his family, the neighbors and truly anyone who needed help. He enjoyed wood working, had a great passion for history, reading and was always willing to pass his books on. He was a fierce protector of his family and always put them first. John was a simple man who was happiest surrounded by his family.
"My Father didn't tell me how to live; he lived and let me watch him do it." Clarence Budington Kelland
A special thank you to the team at the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Toledo Hospital. We will be forever grateful for the way you cared, listened, and supported all of us.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 8:00 PM at Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio on Friday, August 30. Funeral services for John will be at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio on Saturday, August 31 at 10:00 AM. John will be laid to rest at the Lake Township Cemetery, Walbridge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Vincent DePaul charity by way of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford, Ohio.
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019