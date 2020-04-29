John Mershon
1944 - 2020
John Mershon On April 27, 2020, John Pollock Mershon, teacher, husband and father, passed away at age 75. John was born in July 1944 in Girard, PA to Malcolm and Lucile Mershon. He attended Adrian College in Adrian, MI where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, and Eastern Michigan University, earning Master's and Specialist Degrees in Education. In 1966 he married Judy Bergman, and they raised their daughter Melinda Lee Mershon in Blissfield, MI. John taught at Summerfield Community Schools, most prominently middle school Math, for 35 years, where he was an officer in the Michigan Educators Association and a member of both the District and State Math Curriculum Committees. He also taught future educators at Siena Heights College. John's interests included woodworking, building much of the furniture for both his and his daughter's home himself, and antique cars. He was a long-time member of the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum in Auburn, IN. Beyond his hobbies, John was active in the Palmyra Masonic Lodge, serving as its Worshipful Master on several occasions, and the Toledo Shrine, for which he edited and published the Newsletter for a decade. He was also a founding member of the Blissfield Lion's Club. In recent years, John derived great pleasure from traveling to the Chicago area to attend his grandson's music concerts and recitals. Those who knew or encountered him remember his sense of humor, his generosity, and his willingness to strike up a conversation with anyone. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Melinda; son-in-law, Don Moorhead; his grandson, Cole Moorhead; his brother, James Mershon and nephew, James Mershon, Jr. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
