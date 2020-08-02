John Michael Carey
John Michael Carey, age 69, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. The son of John Q. and Marcella Carey, he was born March 4, 1951, in Toledo. John's father passed away when he was young and he was raised by Marcella and Donald Harlow. He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Williams College and the University of Toledo College of Law. During that time he clerked for Judge George Glasser. Upon completing his Juris Doctor he began his legal career at Fuller, Henry, Hodge and Snyder. He became a partner at Watkins, Bates, Carey and McHugh and was later a partner at Eastman & Smith. John Carey was much more than an accomplished and respected attorney. Throughout his life he was many things. He was a father, grandfather, uncle, friend, partner and husband. John was a champion for the underdog and took great joy in helping other people overcome, what seemed to them, as insurmountable odds. John Carey loved to travel, whether it was to Ireland with Ann or fly fishing trips to Nash Kamp with his sons and many friends. But what he loved most was his family. He was devoted to them. He was especially proud of his grandchildren. He was happiest when surrounded by his family on any fall day watching a Notre Dame football game. He will be missed by his many friends who enjoyed his amazing stories, quick wit, intelligent conversations, and debates. Spending time with John Carey in the kitchen will be missed by all.
He is survived by his loving partner of many years, Ann McCauley; children, Jeremy, Patrick (Meghan), Elizabeth Carey; grandchildren, Waylon Weber, Quinn and Chloe Carey; sisters, Kathy Carey, Linda (Matthew) Morgenstern; nephews and niece, John Q. Carey, and Donald and Sarah Zubkoff. He was preceded in death by John Q. Carey; Marcella and Donald Harlow.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) from 2-8 p.m. Masks are required. A funeral Mass will be held privately. Interment will be at Toledo Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Monastery of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, OH 43607. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
