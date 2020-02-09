Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Dile Sr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael Dile Sr. Obituary
John Michael Dile, Sr.

John M. Dile, 69, of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Elsie Dile. John attended Waite High School. He enjoyed helping others, especially elderly neighbors and his church members. John was a huge Michigan football fan. He will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his children, Lisa Dile, John (Angie) Dile Jr., and Leo (Heather) Dile; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Dile; former spouse, Susan A. Dile and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard, Randy, Jim, and Jerry.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to U.M.C. Food Pantry.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -