John Michael Dile, Sr.
John M. Dile, 69, of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Elsie Dile. John attended Waite High School. He enjoyed helping others, especially elderly neighbors and his church members. John was a huge Michigan football fan. He will be dearly missed.
John is survived by his children, Lisa Dile, John (Angie) Dile Jr., and Leo (Heather) Dile; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Dile; former spouse, Susan A. Dile and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard, Randy, Jim, and Jerry.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to U.M.C. Food Pantry.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020