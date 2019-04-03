John Michael Ostrosky



1969-2019



John Michael Ostrosky, age 49, son of Robert and Mary (Schmidt) Ostrosky, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in '88 and from Miami University in '92. President of UFirst Financial and worked formerly with The Hylant Group. John had a spirit like no other. He was an avid sports fan and along with his passion for golf, followed the Buckeyes, Indians and Browns faithfully.



John is survived by his mother, Mary, brothers, Steven (Carleen) and Thomas, ex sister-in-law, Kristen, nephews, Thomas and Tony, nieces, Katie and Sara and his favorite four legged friend, Sammi.



Friends are invited to visit from 3:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:00am Friday at Christ the King Church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences for John's family may be expressed online at



www.ansberg-west.com





