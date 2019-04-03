Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ostrosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Ostrosky


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Michael Ostrosky Obituary
John Michael Ostrosky

1969-2019

John Michael Ostrosky, age 49, son of Robert and Mary (Schmidt) Ostrosky, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in '88 and from Miami University in '92. President of UFirst Financial and worked formerly with The Hylant Group. John had a spirit like no other. He was an avid sports fan and along with his passion for golf, followed the Buckeyes, Indians and Browns faithfully.

John is survived by his mother, Mary, brothers, Steven (Carleen) and Thomas, ex sister-in-law, Kristen, nephews, Thomas and Tony, nieces, Katie and Sara and his favorite four legged friend, Sammi.

Friends are invited to visit from 3:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:00am Friday at Christ the King Church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences for John's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now