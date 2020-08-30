John "Scotty" Miller



Scotty, age 71, of Swanton, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Perrysburg Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in Louisville, KY on January 13, 1949 to James and Suzanne Miller.



Scotty graduated from Franklin University in Columbus, OH with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Industrial Management. He spent his entire career in the glass industry.



Scotty was a true animal lover and will be greeted by wagging tails and flapping wings by his pets that went before him. He was also an avid knife collector, whose hobby was passed down to his son Andy. He enjoyed watching baseball and listening to outlaw country music. His favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas which he visited frequently with his wife, Barbara.



He was a man of deep faith and a true Christian. Scotty was and will forever be known as 'a nice guy'.



Scotty is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 33 years. His sons, J. Andy (Jennifer) Miller and Jason Garza. Also, survived by his brothers, Steve Miller and Spencer Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Suzanne Miller.



The family will hold a private 'Celebration of Life' service at a later date.



Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



The family would like to give special thanks to his at home hospice nurse, Lisa S and his home health care aid, Rian.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store