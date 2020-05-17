John "Jd" Morris
1924 - 2020
John "JD" Morris

John D. "JD" Morris, 96, of Sylvania, OH, passed away on his birthday, Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Waynesboro, TN, in 1924, to parents Herman and Mary (Walker) Morris. He was employed with Electric Autolite, Toledo, and retired from Toledo Scale after many years of service. He was an avid gardener and fisherman.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Joyce Morris; granddaughters, Beth (Larry) Beaverson and Amy (Chip) Irons; great grandchildren, Brandon, Morgan, Justin, Chase, and Emma and sisters, Mary Ann Turnbo and Sue Morris. JD was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Lee Morris; sister, Alice McClain and brothers, Gene, Harold, Robert, Joe, and Billy Morris.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Private services were held, and there was no visitation.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where on line condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
