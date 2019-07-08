Services NC 5641 Highway 90 West Milton , FL 32583 (850) 623-2205 For more information about John Curphey Memorial service 10:30 AM Point Washington United Methodist Church County HWY 395 Santa Rosa Beach , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Curphey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Morton Curphey

1927 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) John Morton Curphey, former managing partner at Robison, Curphey & O'Connell, died July 3 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach, Fla., after living for three years at the nearby Somerby Assisted Living. He was 92.



Mr. Curphey was born on June 8, 1927, to Adelyn Byrd Johnston and William Morton Curphey in Columbus, where he went on to attend Columbus East High School. He graduated at age 16 and attended the University of Kentucky for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Army during World War II. Mr. Curphey served in the Philippines as an Army Infantry officer before returning to the States to attend Ohio State University on the GI bill. There he met future wife Patricia Rairdon Curphey, whom he married on April 22, 1950.



He then attended law school at Ohio State, which was interrupted from 1951 to 1952, when he was called to serve as a platoon leader in the Korean War. His military service led him to be decorated with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.



Mr. Curphey began to practice law in 1953, starting his legal career at Williams, Eversman & Black in Toledo, which would go on to become Robison, Curphey & O'Connell. He worked there as a trial lawyer, primarily working on defense for medical malpractice, personal injury, and property damage cases before trying several large, complex commercial and business disputes - including anti-trust cases - later in his career, son Jim Curphey said. A member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, Mr. Curphey practiced law at his firm until his retirement in 1999, after which he relocated to the Florida panhandle.



Son Jim Curphey, a lawyer and a partner at Porter Wright in Columbus, said some of his favorite memories with his father involved listening to his "war stories" about his legal work. Through these talks, Mr. Curphey said his father taught him, above all, to value his clients and to maintain a persistent, "stick-to-it-ness" throughout the legal process.



"I think [I learned] a lot about recognizing that the practice is about serving clients and helping them solve their problems. It's not about you - it's about them," Mr. Curphey said. "I learned that it takes a lot of hard work to deliver good legal service, and that's what it mostly is: hard work and finishing the job."



Despite eagerly telling these law-related "war stories," Mr. Curphey rarely, if ever, spoke about war stories from the Philippines and Korea. Like many in his generation, Mr. Curphey did not actively introduce the topic of his military service and never touted his war accolades, his son said. Jim Brazeau, a current partner at Robison, Curphey & O'Connell who knew Mr. Curphey since joining the firm in 1984 and worked under his mentorship, said he did not find out about Mr. Curphey's Purple Heart and Bronze Star until after his death.



Mr. Brazeau characterized Mr. Curphey as a down-to-earth "lawyer's lawyer," in that he was the person other lawyers - even local lawyers from outside of his firm - would go to for help. His soft-spoken and thoughtful demeanor made him universally approachable for any issue - legal or not - and for any person, which established him as a mentor to nearly everyone in the firm, Mr. Brazeau said. Mr. Curphey approached problems thoughtfully and with conviction, encouraged other lawyers to stay true to themselves, and loved to tell people stories that "ended with a chuckle," Mr. Brazeau added.



"The way he would approach a legal problem was, first, thought and analysis, and only after John had done that would he express an opinion," Mr. Brazeau said. "That was valuable to teach a young lawyer who was eager to come up with the right answer. He taught me there's nothing wrong with taking the time that is necessary to give the right answer, not just the first answer ... He taught young attorneys to not try to copy how he did it, but instead do it in a way that is true to them."



Senior U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary for the Northern District of Ohio who worked at Robison, Curphey & O'Connell from 1976 to 2000 called Mr. Curphey a mentor and described him as the "complete package." Not only was Mr. Curphey well-read, polite, and an excellent father and husband to his family, he was an outstanding trial lawyer who had much wisdom to share with his mentees, Judge Zouhary said.



"I learned [from him] that you could be a very good trial lawyer and be civil at the same time," Judge Zouhary said. "In other words civility and greatness went hand in hand."



During his time in the Toledo area Mr. Curphey lived in Old Orchard with his family, served on the Riverside Board of Trustees for 35 years as the longest-ever standing board member, and was, with his wife, an active member of Collingwood Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, deacon, and on several pastor search committees. Mr. Curphey was also the chairman of the Northcoast Affiliates Board of Directors, as well as the secretary of the Northcoast Health Systems Board of Directors.



Surviving are his four children, John, Jane, Jim, and Susan; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Curphey was preceded in death by his wife Pat and a son, William.



A memorial service, followed by a luncheon, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Point Washington United Methodist Church at 1290 North County Hwy 395 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.



The family suggests tributes to the building fund at the Point Washington United Methodist Church.



This is a news story by Asha Prihar. Contact her at [email protected] , or 417-724- 6134. Published in The Blade on July 8, 2019