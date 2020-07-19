1/1
John Neal
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
John Neal

10/23/1953 - 07/09/2020

John G. Neal Sr. was born on October 23, 1953 to Joan Brown and Charles Neal. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Otha Hunter Sr. with whom he had a cherished and loving relationship. On July 9, 2020 John departed this life surrounded by family after a long battle with illness.

John attended Scott High School and later attended trade school to become a Brick Mason. He was married to devoted partner and friend, Terri Neal for 34 years. John was an entrepreneur. He was the owner of "The House of Value", music and resale store, formerly on Sylvania Ave for many years. John was known by many as an avid fisherman. John was truly "one of a kind" and will be remember by his many friends and family.

John is proceeded in death by his parents; brother; and stepfather. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 34 years, Terri Neal; son John (Jessica) Neal Jr.; daughters, Kalah (Greg) Walker, Ashley Neal and Jalon Neal; stepbrother Otha (Verbie) Hunter Jr.; special aunt Dorris Pittmen; special cousins Vincent (Deanna Davis) Pittman, Brenda (Timmy) Brock and Charlene Mitchell-Rodgers; and a host of other friends and relatives. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 1:00 p.m., preceded by 12:00 p.m. Wake at The House of Day Funeral Service.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Wake
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
