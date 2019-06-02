John P. Collier



John Paul Collier passed away on May 31, 2019, at age 94. He was born in Deshler, Ohio, on February 24, 1925 to the late Donald and Augusta (Guelde) Collier. He married his loving wife, Virginia Tawney on June 20, 1948 in Leipsic, Ohio. They shared 61 years of marriage before her death in 2009. John is survived by sons, John S. (Laurie) and Steven (Annette); daughters, Connie (Judy) and Kim; grandchildren Lynsey, Lauren, Katelyn, David, Adam, John, Emma, and Owen; great grandchildren, Zane, Annika, Jackson, Maddox, Finn, Knolyn, and George. His brothers Dale and Wayne and grandson Mathew preceded him in death.



John graduated from Deshler High School in 1942 and attended Bowling Green State University prior to being drafted into the military. While in the Air Force, John was stationed across the United States and trained as a flight engineer on several special projects including the B-32. After serving in the military he returned to Deshler, Ohio and entered into the farm implement business with Don Wensink, on the corner of Main and Keyser Street.



John worked eight years in the Personnel Department at the Ohio Department of Transportation in Bowling Green. He retired from the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo as Director of Purchasing. His eighteen years at MCO were fulfilling and demanding as he was responsible for overseeing the budget and purchasing of equipment for both hospital and research laboratories. After his retirement he pursued his love for gardening and managing 80 acres of farmland near the Henry Putnam County line.



John was a stellar role model as a father, son, and husband. His family was his pride and joy. Hard work, honesty and fairness were values he lived everyday. He mentored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to be the best people they could be. He was always present at events, concerts, graduations, and ball games and never left any doubt for whom he was cheering.



As a community member, John was active in the Masonic Lodge where he was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a former Chair of the Henry County Republican Party, and served as Sargent of Arms to the Ohio Delegation at the 1968 National Convention. He also was a Little League coach, Boy Scout Leader, Church Trustee, Church Treasurer, Chamber of Commerce Trustee and member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church.



Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Oakdale United Methodist Church, Deshler with Pastor Chris Walter officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.



Visitation is 4-8 p.m., Monday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9-30-10:30, Tuesday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mathew S. Collier Memorial Scholarship or to the Village of Deshler for trees at Deshler Pirate Park.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019