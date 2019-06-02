Services Rodenberger Funeral Home Inc 133 E Maple St Deshler , OH 43516 (419) 278-3010 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rodenberger Funeral Home Inc 133 E Maple St Deshler , OH 43516 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Oakdale United Methodist Church Deshler , OH View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Oakdale United Methodist Church Deshler , OH View Map Graveside service Following Services Woodlawn Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for John Collier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John P. Collier

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) DESHLER, Ohio - John P. Collier, who oversaw purchasing at the then-new Medical College of Ohio for nearly two decades, died Friday in Oak Grove Healthcare Center, Deshler. He was 94.



A nearly lifelong resident of Deshler in Henry County, Mr. Collier was in declining health and dealt with a series of infections, said his son John S. Collier, a judge of Henry County Common Pleas Court.



Mr. Collier retired from MCO at age 65. He arrived at the medical college in 1970, a year after the first medical students were enrolled and several years before the first permanent building was dedicated on MCO's new campus.



He was called on to procure everything from lab rats to sophisticated equipment from Germany.



"That was a great challenge," his son said. "Many of the doctors had exact and demanding requests.



"He would say he had a great staff and tried to let people do their job and not get in the way of somebody who knew what they were doing," said his son, who added that Mr. Collier saw projects through.



"Of course when you're starting an institution like that, from the ground up, you don't have a lot of road maps," his son said. "It was a lot of long hours for him.



"What he really appreciated was how the institution grew," his son said. "Having a medical college in this part of the state was huge, still is huge. We benefit from it to this day."



He wasn't swayed by rank or initials after a professional's name.



"You knew what you would get with him," son Steven said. "He would be fair and honest with you, and no one would get favoritism. He did that in every part of his life -- raising his kids, his involvement with the community."



He shared a last name with a man who had been Ohio budget director and finance director in the 1960s for Gov. James A. Rhodes and later was a vice president of MCO -- Howard Collier. They were not related, son John said. Deshler's Mr. Collier had been long active in the Henry County Republican Party and served as county chairman, and knew Howard Collier through state government -- a connection that helped him as he sought the MCO purchasing position, son John said.



Mr. Collier earlier worked in the personnel department of the state highway department's district office in Bowling Green. From the late 1940s into the early 1960s, he and Don Wensink were partners in a Deshler farm implement business that served parts of Henry, Wood, and Hancock counties.



He was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Deshler, to Augusta and Donald Collier. He was a 1942 graduate of Deshler High School and was a Bowling Green State University student when he was drafted during World War II. He served stateside in the Army Air Corps. He learned to fly and maintain B25s and B32s.



When stationed in San Diego, he flew sub-spotting reconnaissance missions up and down the West Coast.



He had a large vegetable garden in which he raised tomatoes and sweet corn, but also sweet potatoes, white potatoes, asparagus.



"Just about anything you can grow in northwest Ohio, he grew," son John said. Friends, neighbors, and a local restaurant were recipients of his produce.



He and the former Virginia Tawney married June 20, 1948. She died Nov. 13, 2009.



Surviving are his sons John S. and Steven Collier; daughters Connie and Kim Collier; eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Oakdale United Methodist Church, Deshler, where the body will be after 9:30 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the Mathew S. Collier Memorial Scholarship in care of Toledo Community Foundation** or to the Village of Deshler for trees at Deshler Pirate Park.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.