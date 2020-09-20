1/
John P. Fyffe
1953 - 2020
John P. Fyffe

08/20/1953 - 09/17/2020

John P. Fyffe, 67 of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in his home. He was born on August 20, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond and Norma (Ehman) Fyffe. John served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Viet Nam War and then worked as a conductor with CSX R.R. for 37 yrs. retiring in 2012. He enjoyed hunting fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Janet: brothers, James and Mike (Vicky): sisters, Barb Mannon, Patty Neitfield, Sandy Neitfield and Michelle Maney. John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and William.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with interment following at Lake Township Cemetery.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of your brother. This is not an easy time for you sending prayers.
Carol A Schimmel
Friend
September 19, 2020
