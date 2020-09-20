John P. Fyffe08/20/1953 - 09/17/2020John P. Fyffe, 67 of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in his home. He was born on August 20, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond and Norma (Ehman) Fyffe. John served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Viet Nam War and then worked as a conductor with CSX R.R. for 37 yrs. retiring in 2012. He enjoyed hunting fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Janet: brothers, James and Mike (Vicky): sisters, Barb Mannon, Patty Neitfield, Sandy Neitfield and Michelle Maney. John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and William.Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with interment following at Lake Township Cemetery.