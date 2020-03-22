Home

Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180

John P. Hasty


1925 - 2020
John P. Hasty Obituary
John P. Hasty

John P. Hasty, age 94, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 11, 2020, in Montgomery, AL. He was born in Toledo, OH, on November 19, 1925, to Clarence and Bertha (Hawkins) Hasty. John was formerly the principal of multiple Lucas County grade schools and McTigue Jr. High. He also taught science and math in the high school. Years later he returned to the area as the minister of the Boulevard Christian Church, Sylvania. A WWII Navy veteran, John was also a missionary in the Philippines, a leader at three different Christian colleges, and served the Lord in churches in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn (Ginger) Hasty; children, Barbara Veech, Patty Ritter, Matthew Hasty, and Sarah Porter; many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; niece, Sandra Hasty, and nephew, Bob Hasty. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jackie (Lyons); infant son; and brother, Herbert Hasty.

Memorial service will be held at later date. Memorial donations may be given to Dade City Christian Church, Dade City, Florida or to .

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
