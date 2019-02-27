Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
John Peter Pierson, 80, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Facility. Jack was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 1, 1938 to Edward and Margaret (Lauer) Pierson. He graduated from Libby High School in 1956 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1960, serving his country until 1966. Jack had worked 40 years for Bostwick-Braun Company in industrial sales and part-time at J.C. Penney Co. for 28 years. He enjoyed spending his spare time at Elmore Conservation Club and New Sportsman's Club. He was a member of The Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

Surviving Jack is his loving wife of 53 years, Gladys A.; children, Joan (Mark) White, David (Kyana) Pierson, Nancy Pierson; grandchildren, Tori (David) Ferguson, Elisabeth (Alex) Blanchette, Andrew, and Avery Pierson; sisters, Ginny Majeski and Sue Roach. Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 2-8 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White Street, Toledo, Ohio on Friday, March 1, at 11:00 AM. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Donor's choice.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019
