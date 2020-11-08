John Paul Perdeau
John Paul Perdeau, 87, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020 in his home. He was born in Toledo on August 3, 1933 to John and Lucille Perdeau.
John was a graduate of Burnham High School, class of 1950. He served his country in the United States Airforce receiving four service medals and was honorably discharged in 1955. He was a lifelong VFW member and a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 37 years. John was employed as a sheet metal worker prior to his retirement in 1990. He and his wife Pauline enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
He is survived by his loving wife Pauline; daughters, Susan Machala, Lisa Weills; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles; sister, Jeannie; and his best friend, his dog "Chip". In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his son, Jack; daughter, Sandy; brothers, David and Robert.
His family will receive guests on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Visitation will also be held after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. where the mass of the Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Michael Geiger Officiant. Burial and military honors will follow immediately at Resurrection Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Promedica Hospice or Alcoholics Anonymous. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
