John Paul Prysiazny



John Paul Prysiazny, age 72, of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Landek Tirol, Austria on December 13, 1946 to Nykola and Karolyna (Kozar) Prysiazny.



John was a graduate of Libbey High School and was employed at GM for 38.5 years. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam war. His memberships included of the VFW Post 2898, American Legion 0587, Toledo; Sylvania Moose Lodge, board member of the Condo Association. John was an avid Ohio State fan, loved animals, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his children, Paula (Troy) Reed, Joanna (Josh) Hicks, Nicholas Prysiazny, Michael (Brooke) Prysiazny; grandchildren, Jennifer, Josh, Johnathon, Keegan, Jordan, Rylie, Kalob, Owen; siblings, Stel (Fred) Fineske, Mary (Jason) Prysiazny, Mike (Judy) Prysiazny, Steve (Lynn) Prysiazny; along with his nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Kleparek; brothers, Luke and John Prysiazny; brother-in-law, Dan Kleparek; niece, Jackie Fineske.



Friends and Family will be received on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, OH. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars or The Anne Grady Services. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary