Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Assumption, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Assumption, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pflum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pflum


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Pflum Obituary
John Pflum

John Pflum passed away on Monday March 19th 2019, after a struggle with cancer. He was born on November 16, 1940, in Metamora, Ohio, the son of Cletus and Ursula Pflum. John was a long time Fulton County farmer, member of St Mary's/Holy Trinity Parish, and a member of CWV Post #306.

Preceded in death by his parents, and sister Margaret (Peggy), John is survived by his loving partner, Mary Angela Smith; sisters, Rose (Roger) Feeback and Joan (Jerry) Robertson; children, Suzanne Salsbury, Kathy (Tom) Anderzack and Diane (Tyler) King; grandchildren, Ryan (Alex) Salsbury, Ethan (Kristi) Salsbury, Jason (Uyen) Crooks, Lindsay (Bobby) Anderzack, Maclane King, William King, Lydia King, and 5 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 21st from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Resurrection will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Trinity School, where both John and his daughters attended school.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now