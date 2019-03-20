|
John Pflum
John Pflum passed away on Monday March 19th 2019, after a struggle with cancer. He was born on November 16, 1940, in Metamora, Ohio, the son of Cletus and Ursula Pflum. John was a long time Fulton County farmer, member of St Mary's/Holy Trinity Parish, and a member of CWV Post #306.
Preceded in death by his parents, and sister Margaret (Peggy), John is survived by his loving partner, Mary Angela Smith; sisters, Rose (Roger) Feeback and Joan (Jerry) Robertson; children, Suzanne Salsbury, Kathy (Tom) Anderzack and Diane (Tyler) King; grandchildren, Ryan (Alex) Salsbury, Ethan (Kristi) Salsbury, Jason (Uyen) Crooks, Lindsay (Bobby) Anderzack, Maclane King, William King, Lydia King, and 5 great grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 21st from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Resurrection will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Trinity School, where both John and his daughters attended school.
Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601).
