(News story) John Philbric Hasty, a former Toledo teacher and school principal who was also a nondenominational Christian priest, author, and a Navy veteran of World War II, died March 11 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala. He was 94.
He died of cardiopulmonary arrest after a bout with pneumonia and sepsis, his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Hasty, said.
Mr. Hasty retired in 1989 as pastor of what now is Boulevard Christian Church in Sylvania.
He previously taught math and science at Rogers High School in the 1950s, was the principal of Glendale Elementary School, Reynolds Elementary School, and McTigue Middle School in the 1960s, and taught at Great Lakes Bible School in Lansing, Mich. in the 1970s.
Over the years, Mr. Hasty had also ministered at multiple churches in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, and Georgia, and presided over what now are Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, Ill., and of Johnson University Florida in Kissimmee, Fla., the latter of which he was the founding president.
In retirement, he continued to preach part-time at several churches in Florida until retiring permanently in 2008.
Mr. Hasty also authored two novels, 'Fear of Strangers' and 'Harrold's Choice,' which came out in paperback editions in 2009 and 2013 respectively. He was working on his third novel when he died, Mrs. Hasty said.
"He was a great teacher preacher - that was his passion. And he was very fond of his family," Mrs. Hasty said.
"He was [also] probably the most humble man I ever knew... He loved the Lord and he wanted people to know Christ," she said.
Mr. Hasty was born Nov. 19, 1925 in Toledo to Bertha and Clarence Hasty.
In 1941, he graduated from Woodward High School at age 16 and then attended the University of Toledo for a semester and later Ohio State University for a year.
He then volunteered for the Navy, where he served stateside until his honorable discharge in 1947, at which time he was in pilot training, his wife said.
After his service, Mr. Hasty continued his education at Milligan College in Elizabethton, Tenn., and then at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a bachelor's degree in science and with a master's degree in letters respectively.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Hasty; an infant son; and a brother.
Along with his wife, surviving are his daughters, Barbara Veech, Patty Ritter, and Sarah Porter; son, Matthew Hasty; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Alabama Heritage Funeral Home of Montgomery, Ala.
The family suggests tributes to Dade City Christian Church, Dade City, Fla., or to a .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 23, 2020