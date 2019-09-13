Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens
1880 Genesee St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens
1880 Genesee St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Adams


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Adams Obituary
John R. Adams

John R. Adams, 96, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 16, 1923 to John and Mary (Barva) Adams. John enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 14 years before working as a salesman for Continental Coffee. He married the love of his life, Frances (Stamos) in 1949 and they shared 65 wonderful years together before her passing in 2015. John was a member of Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Stephens Catholic Church and also VFW Post 4906. He had a passion for photography and would travel the world taking pictures and entering them into competitions. He was a long time member of the Toledo Photo Club, receiving several ribbons for his works. What John cherished most was spending time with his family and caring for his wife.

John is survived by his sons, John (Mary) Adams, Tim (Pam) Adams; grandchildren, Zachary, Sebastian, Briana, Jason, Jacob, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Kennady, Caroline, Bentley, Dallas and Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Frances and brother, Francis "Fritz" Adams.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-8 pm. The family will also greet friends at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens, 1880 Genesee St. Toledo, OH 43605 on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in John's name may be directed to St. Stephens or Charity of Donor's Choice. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to John's caregivers for their compassionate care over the last several years.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now