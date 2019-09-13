|
|
John R. Adams
John R. Adams, 96, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 16, 1923 to John and Mary (Barva) Adams. John enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 14 years before working as a salesman for Continental Coffee. He married the love of his life, Frances (Stamos) in 1949 and they shared 65 wonderful years together before her passing in 2015. John was a member of Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Stephens Catholic Church and also VFW Post 4906. He had a passion for photography and would travel the world taking pictures and entering them into competitions. He was a long time member of the Toledo Photo Club, receiving several ribbons for his works. What John cherished most was spending time with his family and caring for his wife.
John is survived by his sons, John (Mary) Adams, Tim (Pam) Adams; grandchildren, Zachary, Sebastian, Briana, Jason, Jacob, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Kennady, Caroline, Bentley, Dallas and Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Frances and brother, Francis "Fritz" Adams.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-8 pm. The family will also greet friends at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Stephens, 1880 Genesee St. Toledo, OH 43605 on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in John's name may be directed to St. Stephens or Charity of Donor's Choice. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to John's caregivers for their compassionate care over the last several years.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 13, 2019