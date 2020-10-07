John R. Funk
John R. Funk, 91, passed away October 1, 2020, at Fairlawn Retirement Community, Archbold, Ohio. John was born June 11, 1929, in Wauseon, OH, to Donald and Doris (Bernath) Funk. He graduated from Fayette High School and continued his education at Defiance College and Bowling Green State University with a Masters in Education. John worked for 30 years in the Ohio education system, primarily for the Rossford School District. After his retirement from education, he was a realtor for 13 years. He was active in many professional, civic, and church organizations. He loved serving in many ways for the Rossford United Methodist Church. In retirement he enjoyed volunteering at Sauder Village as a historical interpreter, Meals on Wheels and church activities.
The grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed playing games with them. John and Anna enjoyed traveling, having visited 49 states and parts of Europe. He also liked to go on cruises, hunt for mushrooms and play cards.
He is survived by Anna, his loving spouse of 69 years and three sons, Steven (Joyce) Funk of Frisco, Texas, Thomas (Kathy) Funk of Aurora, and Richard of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Emily Funk (Kevin) Wysock, Nathan Funk, Amanda and Elaina Funk; and siblings, Mary Lou Neumann and Roger Funk. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jay Funk.
A private graveside service will be held at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Archbold or Rossford United Methodist Church, Fairlawn Haven, Sauder Village or a charity of the donors choice
. Arrangements are by Short Funeral Home in Archbold.