To Anna and family: We send our sincerest sympathy on the passing of John. We enjoyed his friendship very much. He was always a gentleman with a quick smile and a friendly manner. John was a dedicated member of the Rossford UM Church and a devoted christian who lived his strong faith. We have been enriched by knowing and working with him over many years. Our prayers will be with all of you.

Sincerely,

John and Kay Vargo

