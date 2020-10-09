(News story) John R. Funk, a Rossford Schools administrator as enrollment in the district quadrupled, who was called on twice to serve as interim superintendent, died Oct. 1 in Fairlawn Retirement Community, Archbold, Ohio. He was 91.
He had a heart attack in January and a stroke a month ago, his son Thomas said.
Mr. Funk retired from the Rossford schools in 1980. He was business manager the last seven years of his quarter-century tenure and oversaw district finances.
"He was particular in the way he did things. He was pretty frugal," his son said.
Mr. Funk, ahead of his last day, spoke of a career that had presented problems, but also many rewards.
"This has been a good job," Mr. Funk told The Blade in 1980. "When a student comes up to you and says, 'I couldn't have made it through without your help,' you know you're in the right place.
"That's the best reward," Mr. Funk said in 1980, "seeing these kids becoming engineers, doctors, and lawyers, and knowing you help them achieve their goals."
Enrollment had soared above 2,000 students by his departure. He arrived in 1955 to a district with more than 500 students spread over a high school and two elementary schools.
His first role was as half-time principal and half-time sixth-grade teacher at Eagle Point Elementary School. He later was principal of Walnut Street School. He became principal of the architecturally distinctive Indian Hills School at its 1970s opening, the first new Rossford grade school in 40 years.
He was acting superintendent for six months in 1972, after the death of Superintendent Wayne Hosfros. In 1978, the Rossford Board of Education named him acting superintendent after the departure of Superintendent Gail Brubaker.
He and his wife, Anna, had deep ties to Fulton County, but Rossford became home.
"There were lots of good friendships in Rossford," his son said, particularly with Alton "Bud" Gladieux, the well-known Rossford athletic director.
At Rossford United Methodist Church, Mr. Funk was chairman of the administrative board, the finance committee, and the long-range planning committee. As building committee co-chairman, he dealt with the Libbey-Owens-Ford Co., which donated land for a new church sanctuary and added parking space.
He was a past president of the Rossford Exchange Club and Maumee Valley Elementary Principals Association.
In retirement, he was a real estate broker and sold houses. The couple divided their time among condos in Maumee and Pompano Beach, Fla., and trips in their travel trailer. After they moved to Fairlawn, Mr. Funk volunteered as a historical interpreter at Sauder Village.
He was born June 11, 1929, in Wauseon to Doris and Donald Funk. He was a graduate of Fayette High School who received a bachelor's degree from Defiance College and a master's degree from Bowling Green State University. He got a cadet teaching certificate while still a Defiance student and taught at Pike Township School in Fulton County. He taught at Archbold Elementary and was a teaching principal at Elmira School.
Surviving are his wife, the former Anna Spengler, whom he married March 1, 1951; sons Steven, Thomas, and Richard; sister, Mary Lou Neumann; brother, Roger Funk; four grandchildren; two step-granddaughters, and two step-great-grandsons.
Services were private. Arrangements were by Short Funeral Home in Archbold.
The family suggests tributes to Archbold United Methodist or Rossford United Methodist churches; Fairlawn Haven; Sauder Village, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
