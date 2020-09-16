John R. KirkbrideJohn Reighner Kirkbride, age 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on September 12, 2020. He was born August 13, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Dr. Willis J. Kirkbride II and Helen (Reighner) Kirkbride. John was a 1960 graduate of Scott High School. He went on to a four-year enlistment with the U.S. Coast Guard where he enjoyed the solitude and beauty of New England. He married the love of his life, Rose Marie Fahringer, August 13, 1971. Over the years, John and Rose were proud residents of both the Old West End and Old Orchard neighborhoods.He is survived by daughters, Wendy (Keith) Rusie, Sarah (Scott) Hurley and Susan Kirkbride. Also surviving are grandchildren, Zora, Emerson, Grant, Evan and brother, James Kirkbride. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willis Kirkbride III; and wife, Rose.A private visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43623, on Friday, September 18, 2020, followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43609. Condolences may be shared with the family online at: