1/1
John R. Kirkbride
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Kirkbride

John Reighner Kirkbride, age 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on September 12, 2020. He was born August 13, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Dr. Willis J. Kirkbride II and Helen (Reighner) Kirkbride. John was a 1960 graduate of Scott High School. He went on to a four-year enlistment with the U.S. Coast Guard where he enjoyed the solitude and beauty of New England. He married the love of his life, Rose Marie Fahringer, August 13, 1971. Over the years, John and Rose were proud residents of both the Old West End and Old Orchard neighborhoods.

He is survived by daughters, Wendy (Keith) Rusie, Sarah (Scott) Hurley and Susan Kirkbride. Also surviving are grandchildren, Zora, Emerson, Grant, Evan and brother, James Kirkbride. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willis Kirkbride III; and wife, Rose.

A private visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43623, on Friday, September 18, 2020, followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43609. Condolences may be shared with the family online at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved