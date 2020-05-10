John R. Ramsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Ramsey

John R. Ramsey, age 90, of Toledo passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was employed by Danberry Real Estate in the Maintenance Department which he retired from. Is survived by his children, Craig Ramsey, Clayton Marks; daughter-in-law Elaine Ramsey; and Brian Ramsey. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ramsey; and daughter, Thelma Seacrest.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Services will be private but can be viewed live at 12 Noon on John's obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Interment will be at Forest Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Service
12:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved