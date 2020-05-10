John R. Ramsey
John R. Ramsey, age 90, of Toledo passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was employed by Danberry Real Estate in the Maintenance Department which he retired from. Is survived by his children, Craig Ramsey, Clayton Marks; daughter-in-law Elaine Ramsey; and Brian Ramsey. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ramsey; and daughter, Thelma Seacrest.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Services will be private but can be viewed live at 12 Noon on John's obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Interment will be at Forest Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.