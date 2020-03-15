|
JOHN R. Welsh
John Richard Welsh, 73, of Oregon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Friday, March 13, 2020. John was born in Durham, NC on December 21, 1946 to Richard Craig Welsh and Betty Jean (Cooper) King. He was a Family Communication Assistant for The Toledo Hospital since 1982. John was a very active member of Christ United Methodist Church, serving on many committees over 57 years. He was also an active volunteer with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Although John enjoyed ARCA Racing, fishing, gardening, crafts; his real true love was his life revolving around his wife and family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Cheryl K.; sons, Scott (Chrisline), Marc (Carla); 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren with one on the way! Brothers, Joseph (Tricia), Brian, James Keaton. John was preceded in death by his parents; son Kevin Welsh; grandson, Dakota Richey; grandmother, Nettie Welsh.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Ext., Oregon, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in North Oregon Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Christ United Methodist Church; Michigan/NW Ohio Chapter CFF, 2265 LiVernois Ave, Troy MI 48083; Child Life Dept. Ebeid Children's Hospital, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., Toledo, Oh 43606.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020