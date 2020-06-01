(News story) John Rakay, a retired firefighter for the Toledo fire department, former Navy aerographer, and avid Toledo Goaldiggers and Toledo Storm Hockey Clubs fan, died Saturday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was 88.
He died after a short illness that came on following a fall at his house, his son, John, said.
His father spent 26 years with Toledo Fire, starting on Sept. 1, 1958. During that time, he worked in multiple stations throughout Toledo and spent time away from the field by moving into administration and what was then referred to as the alarm office, which operated as the call center before there were centralized 911 operations.
Low-key, likeable, and even-tempered, the late John Rakay might be assumed to have had an unexciting career, with some at times even joking he never went out to a fire, his son said.
But Mr. Rakay still managed to find some excitement, such as being selected to chauffer famous Vaudeville comedic actor George Jessel around Toledo during a visit. Mr. Rakay's son doesn't have an exact date, but his father carried a photo of the two of them during his visit.
And, of course, his father found himself having to deliver a baby while assigned at Station 24.
But Tim Boden, a retired firefighter who is also its historian, mostly remembers Mr. Rakay during his tenure as a man who was well liked when he switched from the field to work in the department's administrative offices. His ability to get along well with others served him well when transferring to those duties just as it did when working 24-hour shifts with other firefighters - something not everyone did well, Mr. Boden said.
"He got along with everyone and was a very intelligent man," Mr. Boden said. " I don't know what his academic background was, but … he was kind, knew his way around people and was very capable."
His calm demeanor was also appreciated when, at the end of his career, he transferred to the alarm office, Mr. Boden said. Back then, calls were transferred to specific centers for either police or fire, who would then direct crews to respond accordingly.
Mr. Rakay had a calming presence and his advanced firefighting background made administering those calls more efficient, Mr. Boden said.
When not on the job, Mr. Rakay enjoyed spending his time with family. Some of his favorite pastimes were attending the Sutni Szalonna (a Hungarian delicacy) cookouts during the summer holidays and taking his family to Toledo Goaldiggers and Toledo Storm Hockey games, his son said.
His father became such a fan, that for a few years he, his wife, and daughter traveled to attend games with the Toledo Storm fan club.
Mr. Rakay was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Toledo to Andrew and Mary Rakay. He would later graduate in 1949 from Waite High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951, serving during the Korean War as an Aerographer's mate, providing meteorological support to U.S. Navy and Air Forces Bases along the eastern seaboard of the United States and Canada. Following his honorable discharge in 1955, he worked at the City of Toledo Water Department before starting his firefighter career.
On Feb. 25, 1956, he married Ruth Reed. They were married for 63 years before her death in February of last year.
The couple raised three children: John, David, and Ruth - their youngest who died in 2017.
Surviving are his sons, John and David, along with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon. Funeral services will be private with a memorial mass will also be held at a later date.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Toledo Firefighters Museum, 918 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg.
This is a news story by Jeff Schmucker. Contact him at jschmucker@theblade.com or 419-724-6285.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 1, 2020.