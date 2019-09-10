|
John "Jack" Rectenwald
John "Jack" Rectenwald, the eldest son and second of six children of Otto and Amelia Rectenwald, finally succumbed to Parkinson's disease on September 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Jack joins his wife of 64 years, Kay, who preceded him in death by 54 days. Jack was born and raised in Maumee, Ohio, where he worked on the family farm and then graduated from Maumee High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army from August 1951-May 1953 as a Private First Class. After basic training camp in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jack served his country honorably with a tour of duty in Korea during the Korean War.
Jack met Carolyn "Kay" Custer on a blind date at a bowling alley, and the rest, as they say, was history. The two were married on April 16, 1955 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee, and recently shared a celebratory toast on their 64th anniversary. Jack joined his father in a small real estate and property insurance business. He later bought the business from his father and then joined forces with two local insurance agents to form Martin-Crothers-Rectenwald in 1968. Jack remained partners with Mr. Crothers for over 25 years until he sold his business to Wayne Starr in 1994, staying on five more years to ensure an orderly transition of customers. Jack was an exceptional insurance man who prided himself on outstanding service and complete fairness and integrity.
Jack and Kay were long-time members of Heatherdowns Country Club. Jack was a President's Cup champion who was fortunate enough to have three holes-in-one, all on different holes. Jack and Kay loved to travel, especially to visit one of their children either working in Singapore or studying in Luxembourg or Austria.
Jack was survived by five children, Debra (Henry), Diane (Larry), Mike (Flora), David (Lisa), and Dennis, who he loved deeply and worked so very hard to raise, and 13 grandchildren, Alex, Augie, Chris, Grant, Taylor, Jason, Joshua, Dustin, Jacob, Jacquelyn, Max, Madison and Morgan, who never failed to make him smile. He was also immensely proud of his seven great-grandchildren.
The family extends a special thanks to Jack's devoted caregiver, Tina Jackson, who helped Jack endure the pains and struggles of Parkinson's disease, and Lisa Drees of ProMedica Hospice, who went above and beyond the call of duty. The family also wishes to thank Hospice volunteer, Dick Guvich, for his countless visits and endless patience.
Services were held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W.S. Boundary, PMB #202, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019