The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The City of Zion
701 Vance St
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The City of Zion
701 Vance St
Sir Boston

Sir Boston, born John R.L. Robinson III, 66, passed away Wednesday, March, 20, 2019 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was a 1971 graduate of Libbey High School, (Cowboys Forever). He was a musician, group home supervisor and an STNA. He is survived by his better half, Malinda Ross, Daughter, Tieshetta Price, son Terrell (Kandra) Rogers, Sisters, Mary Stoval-(Paul)Turman, Cheryl Tyler-(John) Folsom, Lynn McCoy, Josetta Akpan, Margo Newton, Brothers,Glenn R. Love, Joseph Newton and John Newton: Special nephew, Marcus King; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Service will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The City of Zion, 701 Vance St. at 11:00am preceded by a Family hour/ Wake at 10:00am.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019
