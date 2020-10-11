John Robert Cromly
05/03/1950 - 10/07/2020
John Robert Cromly passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic from complications with Leukemia. His battle with Leukemia was short but hard fought. John was born on May 3, 1950 to Charles and Florence (Gilsdorf) Cromly. He graduated from Maumee High School in 1968. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1970-1975. Aside from his family his time in the Navy was one of the things he was most proud of.
John worked for over 30 years as the Director of Purchasing at Prescription Supply Inc. During his time there he served on the Optisource Board of Directors and as a trustee for the 401k plan.
On July 23, 1977 he married the love of his life Noreen (Weber) Cromly. On that day he was proud to take on the role of step-dad to her two children. Over the next few years they welcomed into the world their son and daughter. From day one the role of dad was something he was excited to jump right into. For nearly 20 years he coached, was a Boy Scout leader and the biggest supporter of his children's sports and activities. Family was the most important thing to him and along with Noreen he provided a loving, happy and fun childhood for their children.
He never met a stranger and was a very faithful friend to many. He loved to tell stories and entertain his friends. Time spent with John meant a lot of laughter and smiles. He was the best grandpa and poppy to his grandchildren. His grandchildren were the center of his world and he loved spending time with them. His great nieces and nephews fondly refer to him as the "Candy Uncle". He was generous with his time, love and had a servant's heart. He donated countless pints of blood to the American Red Cross, he always jokingly said he wanted in his obit that in honor of him he wanted everyone to drink a pint and give a pint, so here it is daddy just in case you were serious.
John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Noreen (Weber); his children, Jennifer (Justin) Hart, John (Kylee) Cromly, Tammy (Steve) Uzl and Michael (Cheryl) Brown; his grandchildren, John Alexander, Deacon, Tony (Christyna), Corey (Shelby), Aaron, Skyler, Bo (Kelsey), Ethan and Lane; great grandson, Anthony; his siblings, Michael (Linda) Cromly, Mark (Karen) Cromly and Elizabeth Cromly and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence Cromly.
Visitation will be at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio, 43623 on Monday, October 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Resurrection at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood, Toledo, Ohio 43613 with Fr. Michael Geiger presiding on Tuesday, October 13 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Foundation for Life, Most Blessed Sacrament School or the Wounded Warrior Project
.www.urbanskifuneralhome.com