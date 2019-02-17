Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John Rodney Love


John Rodney Love, 69, passed away on February 10, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1949 to the late Rose Marie Love and John Robinson Sr. in Toledo, Ohio.

Left to mourn his loss are his brothers, Glenn R. Love, Joseph N. Newton Jr., John M. Newton and Sir Boston; Sisters, Josetta L. Akpan, Margo E. Newton, Cheryl Tyler-Folsom, Mary Stovall-Turman and Lynn McCoy; special goddaughters, Marita Feemster and Alea Carridean.

The family will receive guests and share memories on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW-Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019
