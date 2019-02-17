|
John Rodney Love
John Rodney Love, 69, passed away on February 10, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1949 to the late Rose Marie Love and John Robinson Sr. in Toledo, Ohio.
Left to mourn his loss are his brothers, Glenn R. Love, Joseph N. Newton Jr., John M. Newton and Sir Boston; Sisters, Josetta L. Akpan, Margo E. Newton, Cheryl Tyler-Folsom, Mary Stovall-Turman and Lynn McCoy; special goddaughters, Marita Feemster and Alea Carridean.
The family will receive guests and share memories on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW-Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
To leave condolences for John's Family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019