John S. Cioroch Jr.
1937-03-13 - 2020-10-25
John S. Cioroch, Jr.

March 13, 1937 - October 25, 2020

John S. Cioroch, Jr., age 83, of Bedford Township, MI passed peacefully into eternal life at his home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born March 13, 1937 in Dearborn, MI, he was the son of John and Maryanne (Kukulka) Cioroch. He married Camille Sitarek on February 2, 1957, in Detroit and together they raised seven children. John was a retiree of Allied Corporation and was the owner of the former John Cioroch Funeral Home in Temperance. He officially retired in 2019 upon selling Bedford Mini Storage in Erie. John is a charter member of two chapters of the Knights of Columbus and has served Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish as a member and usher for over 50 years.

John joined the Bedford Township Lions Club in October 1970 and his passion for service was born. "Lion John" was a proud and devoted life member with 50 years of perfect attendance. He held every office in the club and served as president in 1973-1974. He served District 11-A1 in all leadership positions and served as District Governor from 1980-1981. He also served on the Michigan Eye Bank Board for nine years and the Lions of Michigan Foundation Board for over a decade. John was inducted into the Lions of Michigan Hall of Fame in 2013 and received "A Lion's Lion" appreciation award from the Bedford Township Lions Club in 2016.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his loving children, Judith (Tony) Carlisle, Pamela Lowrie, James (Joanne) Cioroch, Paula (David) Selby, Suzanne Cioroch, and Charles "Bucky" (Kelly) Cioroch; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey; and son-in-law, Scott Lowrie.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 and 2-8 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Bedford Township Lions Club, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church or the Bedford Township Volunteer Fire Department.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
NOV
6
Interment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
