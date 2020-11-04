(News story) LAMBERTVILLE - John S. Cioroch, Jr., a former Temperance funeral director known - and honored - for his commitment to the Lions Club and its projects, died Oct. 25 in his Lambertville home. He was 83.
He had kidney failure and other health problems, said his daughter Judy Carlisle. He made a point of being at the Bedford Township Lions Club's September meeting, held in a park to allow social distancing.
Mr. Cioroch had three retirements, most recently last year, when he sold his business, Bedford Mini Storage. He retired in 1984 from Allied Corp. in Ann Arbor as supervisor of data operations and computer room design. In 1990, he closed Cioroch Funeral Home on Lewis Avenue, but maintained his state license through October, 2019, which allowed him to help other funeral homes on occasion.
"He was a guy who, seriously, four hours of sleep was enough for him," his daughter said. "He worked midnights for Allied and did the funeral business during the day."
Mr. Cioroch and his family moved from Dearborn Heights, Mich., to Temperance in 1970, when he became a partner in the former Karcher Funeral Home. He became the sole owner two years later. He'd studied mortuary science at Wayne State University in Detroit.
"He was perfect for it too," his daughter said. "In just dealing with people in general in a grief state, you have to be a real special person. He was wonderful with families. Families he served always came back."
Mr. Cioroch became a member in 1970 of the Bedford Township Lions Club, chartered the year before. He was a life member, a designation voted on by club members, and a former club president. He was a former governor of the Lions district in southeast Michigan and, in 2013, was a Lions of Michigan Hall of Fame inductee.
He served on the board of the Michigan Eye Bank and, in 2010, the walkway at the eye bank's Ann Arbor administrative offices was dedicated to him.
He was an ardent supporter of projects to help people with vision difficulty - the cause for which the international Lions is best known. The local club paid for residents who need vision tests, glass, maybe an eye operation, and to train vision service dogs.
"He kept the Bedford Township Lions Club focused," said Paul Michalak, the club's secretary.
He supported community projects, such as supplying beds for Monroe County children who otherwise would sleep on the floor, and Bedford Heart Heroes, the drive to place defibrillators in schools, libraries, senior centers, and deputies' squad cars.
"John just liked people. He wanted to help people," Mr. Michalak said. "And he wanted to direct the Bedford Township Lions Club to be helpful."
Known for his fund-raising skill, he was an early supporter of the club's resale shop, the Lion's Den, founded in 1978. He volunteered until the pandemic.
He was born March 13, 1937, in Dearborn, Mich., to Maryanne and John Cioroch, and grew up in southwest Detroit. He was a graduate of the former St. Andrew High School and of Henry Ford Community College.
His son Jeffrey Cioroch died March 12, 2013.
Surviving are his wife, the former Camille Sitarek, whom he married Feb. 1957; daughters, Judith Carlisle, Pamela Lowrie, Paula Selby, and Suzanne Cioroch; sons, James and Charles "Bucky" Cioroch; 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Temperance, where he was an usher for more than 50 years.
The family suggests tributes to Bedford Township Lions Club, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, or the Bedford Township Volunteer Fire Department.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.