John S. Gercak
John Stephen Gercak, 84, of Sylvania, Ohio, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Rossford to John and Mary Gercak, John attended Good Shepherd grade school where he was a standout basketball player. He graduated from Central Catholic in 1952 and maintained close friendships with his classmates to this day. John married the love of his life, Jean Martin, on February 23rd in 1957. Together they raised their four children. He earned his Associate's degree from the University of Toledo and continued on to receive his Bachelor's from Sienna Heights University.
John started his 37 year career at Dana Corporation in 1960 as a draftsman where he progressed through the company to become District Sales Manager in Parts Craft division until retirement in 1997. John was a long time active member of Christ the King Parish where he served on parish council. Active in the lives of all his children, John coached his sons in hockey through local area youth hockey leagues. John enjoyed golf and was a member of Whiteford Valley for many years. He made two holes in one of which he was very proud. He was an avid supporter of UT athletics, a season ticket holder for many years for both football and basketball.
John and Jean enjoyed travel to many places including Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, and others. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making golf clubs. He was very interested in his family history and spent much time researching genealogy.
John is survived by his children John (Lyn) Gercak, Cathy Gercak-Draheim (Ron Draheim), Ellen (Brent) Welker and James Gercak; grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchell, Kayla, Natalie, Daniel, Megan, Lauren, and Riley; brother, Richard (Karen) Gercak, and special friend Shirley Binns. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Jean, his parents and brother Joseph Gercak.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. with a scripture service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions in memory of John can be made to Promedica Hospice 444 North Summit Suite 100 Toledo, Ohio 43604 or to the of Northwest Ohio, 2500 N Reynolds rd. Toledo, Ohio 43615, in honor of Jean.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019