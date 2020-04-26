John S. Kasmierski, Sr. November 24, 1943 - April 22, 2020 John S. Kasmierski, Sr., 76, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born November 24, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Stephen and Sabina (Luks) Kasmierski. A 1962 graduate of Woodward High School, he married Nancy Nowak on October 8, 1966. John was employed for over 55 years as a carpenter working out of Carpenters Union, Local 351. He worked 19 years for Sister's of Notre Dame Provincial House and prior, he worked for Stanford E. Thal, Inc. John was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI. He was an accomplished woodworker and metal fabricator, and also enjoyed classic cars and going to car shows with his wife. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy; children, John (Colleen) Kasmierski, William (Teri) Kasmierski and Kelly (Bryan) Otto; sisters, Joan (Ron) Byrne, Rose Marie Tesch and Nancy (Robert) Rieck; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. The services on Friday can also be viewed on pawlakfuneralhome.com. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, American Cancer Society or charity of the donor's choice. pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.