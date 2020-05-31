John S. RakayJohn S. Rakay, 88, passed away May 30th, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, following a short illness. He was born November 9th, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to Andrew and Mary Rakay. He graduated from Waite High School in 1949. Following graduation, John briefly worked at local Kroger stores as a meat cutter. He enlisted in the Navy in 1951 serving during the Korean Conflict as an Aerographer, providing meteorological support to US Navy and Air Forces Bases along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States and Canada. He was Honorably Discharged in 1955. Following his discharge, John worked at the City of Toledo Water Department. On February 25th, 1956, he married Ruth Reed, and they raised three children. John became a Toledo Firefighter on September 1st, 1958. Over his nearly 26-year career, he served at multiple fire stations throughout the city in various positions, including Stations 5, 9, 21, Administrative Office, 13, 24, and the Alarm Office. He retired on November 9th, 1983.John was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a season ticket holder for the Toledo Goaldiggers and Toledo Storm Hockey Clubs never missing a game and often traveling to out of town games with his family.John was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Amy; his parents, Andrew and Mary Rakay; sisters, Agnes and Gizella Rakay; brother, Andrew Rakay; several brothers and sisters-in-law; niece, Chrissy Sanchez and nephew, Rodney Hoyt.He is survived by sons, John (Vicki), and David (Kathy); grandchildren, Carrie (Chad), Julie (Jason), Kyle, and Stephanie; 6 great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Cole, Blake, Addy, Raygen, and Keaghan; sister, Helen Singlar; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Reed and Anita Plantz; and brother-in-law, Paul Reed; many nieces and nephews.Family and Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S Wynn Road in Oregon on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Per John's wishes, services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Toledo Firefighters Museum, 918 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43612 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen – Epiphany of the Lord Parish, Toledo, Ohio, at a later date.