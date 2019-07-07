John Scott Dohr



John Scott Dohr, 65, of Perrysburg, passed away June 25, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. John was born November 19, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to John and Margaret (Romm) Dohr. He earned his bachelor's degree from The University of Toledo. John married Natalie L. Tallon on April 24, 2010 and they shared 9 years together.



John was a Senior Trust Tax Analyst for Key Bank and retired in 2017. He was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Perrysburg and enjoyed reading investment and tax books.



He is survived by his wife, Natalie; children, Scott Dohr, Margaret Dohr and Kathleen Dohr. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 871 East Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Natalie L. Tallon and John S. Dohr Epilepsy Research Fund or the Natalie L. Tallon and John S. Dohr Brain Tumor Research Fund; Michigan Medicine, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 1000 Oakbrook Drive, Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104-6815 or online at https:/leadersandbest.umich.edu. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at:



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019