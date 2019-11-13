|
John Semegi
John (Janos) Semegi, of Sun City, California, was taken home to Heaven on October 20, 2019. John was born in Budapest, Hungary on January 25, 1931 and emigrated to the United States during the Hungarian Revolution. It was in the Birmingham neighborhood in East Toledo where John met his wife of 59 years, Joann (Bertok) Semegi. They eventually settled in California, where they raised their two daughters, Victoria and Sandra. John was a mechanic by trade for 51 years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Before coming to the United States, John served in the Hungarian Army and was at one time a professional handball player in Hungary. John was a member of the Hungarian Club of Toledo, Ohio and the Southern California American/Hungarian Club. John inspired and shared his beautiful voice with many friends and family, and was a well known Hungarian singer traveling all over the U.S. to perform. We know the Angels' Choir welcomed John with open arms and his beautiful voice will continue to bring Heavenly joy to all.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joann Semegi, daughters Victoria and Sandra Semegi, granddaughter Kyla Busch, niece Kati (Laszlo) Hajdu and family of Hungary, nephew Jules (Gwen) Semegi of Florida, niece Paula (Michael) Berry and family of Phoenix, AZ; nephew, Steve E. Tarczali of Tucson, Az., and God-daughter Ava (Meszaros) Nickles of Sarasota, Florida. John was preceded in death by his mother Terez (Tomaschek) Semegi and father Lajos Semegi, brother Lajos, sister Medi Onadi and niece Cuni Hazelhorst.
A Celebration of Life gathering was held in John's memory on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Southern California American/Hungarian Club, 992 W. San Bernardino Ave, Rialto, CA. 92316. Donations made be made to the So.Calif American/Hungarian Club in John's memory.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019