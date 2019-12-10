|
|
John "Jack" Sullivan Collins
John "Jack" Sullivan Collins, 72, Carmel, died in his home surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born and raised in Toledo, OH to John Ronald and Anne Theresa Collins and was the second oldest of six children. Jack moved to Carmel in 1980 where he raised his family and worked in sales for 30 years, before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his family, was meticulous about his lawn, and loved Notre Dame and Ohio State football. He was a people person with a zest for life and never met a stranger. Jack served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Thomas, Timothy, and Dennis. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Isidra Collins; children, Brian (Ann) Collins, Christine (Brian) Greene; grandchildren, Sean, Kevin, Erin, Collin, and Sam; siblings, Anne and Francis, and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 6500 Technology Center Dr #100 46278, Zionsville, IN 46077.
Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 P.M. at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 Carmel Dr., with a rosary service at 7:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday at 11 A.M. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 17102 Spring Mill Rd, Westfield, IN 46074. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019