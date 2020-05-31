John T. "Huffy" HoffmannJohn T. "Huffy" Hoffmann, beloved husband of Kathy (Biddle) Hoffmann, passed away on May 26, 2020, at his home. John was born on January 23, 1948, in Toledo, OH. The son to parents, Mary Kate (Jackson) and Herbert Hoffman, who preceded him in death.John was a 1966 Bowsher High School graduate. He was employed for 36 years as a Journey Lineman with Toledo Edison. Prior to his employment, John proudly served his country in Vietnam.John will be remembered for his love for working in the yard, either gardening, mowing and then relaxing in the sun and playing country music and a beer in his hand on his pontoon boat in his backyard pond or his 2nd home in Florida.Second to the love of his life his wife, Kathy, was his beloved dog, Lily.John is survived by his wife, Kathy; son Andrew Hoffmann; daughters, Kristy (Brock) Freeworth, Jenny (Ryan) Murdock; stepson, Cory (Deanna) O'Connor; stepdaughter, Summer O'Connor; and grandchildren.Preceded in death by his brother, Jim and sister, Cathy.The family would also like to thank Rusty (Nicole) Hufham for their loving support.The Family will receive friends and family on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 1-4 pm at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road, with strict social distancing a private family service will be held following the viewing at the funeral home. The family suggest memorials to the National MS Society. Please view John's condolence page at