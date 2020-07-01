John T. "Jack" Mylek II
1946 - 2020
John T. "Jack" Mylek II

John T. "Jack" Mylek II, age 74, of Toledo, died June 29, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born June 2, 1946 in Toledo to the late John and Laura (Habarek) Mylek, graduated from Libbey High School in 1964 and attended the University of Toledo. Jack maintained his love for Toledo Rockets sports throughout his life and held season tickets for both football and basketball.

Gifted with a tremendous work ethic, he was a 52-year member of Local 886 Cement Masons and Plasterers. Jack was also employed with Hoover & Wells from 1984 until retirement in 2017.

Jack's "work hard" ethic was followed by a "play hard" attitude. He was fun, always the life of the party, and loved sharing a laugh with his friends and family. He played in golf leagues for many years, enjoyed a good bourbon, cigars, and had an extensive wine collection. He enjoyed bird watching and looked forward to the spring migration yearly especially the Bluebirds and Orioles. This complemented his slick gardening skills and spending sunny afternoons outside with his best friend, Harley.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Linda (Greenway) Mylek; children, Kimberly State (John), John Mylek III (Melissa) and Lindsay Mylek-Douge (Brent); grandchildren, Jordan, Riley, Parker and Hayden State and Lara Rose Mylek; and sister, Sharon Joiner. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Mylek.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). A procession to Calvary Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside ceremony will follow.

Contributions in Jack's name are suggested to The Toledo Humane Society.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
