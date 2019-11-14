|
|
John T. Rinkowski
John T. Rinkowski, age 69, of Lambertville, MI passed away November 12, 2019 at Flower Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo, November 5, 1950 to Henry and Lucille (Kramer) Rinkowski. A 1968 graduate of Central Catholic High School, John married Elaine Ambroziewicz October 20, 1973 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church.
John worked over 30 years for Toledo Mirror and Glass until retiring in 2007. An avid Notre Dame Football fan, he loved vacationing with his family. He enjoyed bowling, and watching NASCAR racing but he especially loved the time the family spent at Jellystone Campground in Fremont, IN.
Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Elaine; children, Rachel (Troy) Bernhard and Matthew (Jean) Rinkowski; sister, Janice Johnson and five grandchildren, Samantha and Joseph Bernhard and Jacob, Jackson and Sophia Rinkowski. Also surviving are his beloved nieces and nephews.
John's Life Celebration will be Friday November 15, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055. Family and friends may gather Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8330 Lewis Ave. Temperance MI, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019