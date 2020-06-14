John T. Schwab
1961 - 2020
John T. Schwab

John T. Schwab, 58, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on July 16,1961 in Toledo, Ohio to Ronald and Carol Schwab. John attended Waite High School. He worked as a boilermaker for many years. John was proud to be a boilermaker and was a leader to many on the job. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. John was an excellent woodworker and loved to ride the open road on his bike. He will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patti Schwab; daughter, Amber (Todd) Patterson; granddaughters, Erin and Christina; great-grandson, Ashton; siblings, Nancy, Delbert, Steve, Sue, Sandy, Beth, Judy, Eric, and Theresa; son-in-law, Bobby and his puppy, Lulu. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 on Wednesday from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
