John Veronie
John Veronie, 89, of Toledo, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Orchard Villa. He was born August 2, 1930, to George and Dena (Demitriade) Veronie. John graduated from Macomber High School class of 1949. He was a mail carrier for the USPS, and a devout member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. John was a member of Young At Heart and the NALC Branch 100 Union.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Williams) Veronie; children, Katherine (Robert) Bernstein, Kristine (Frank) Reder, Constantina (Brian) MacVay, Beth (David) Slaughterbeck; grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah) Slaughterbeck, Benjamin (Allison) Slaughterbeck, Andrea MacVay, Stephanie MacVay, Anastasia Reder, Alexandra Reder; brother, James (Irene) Veronie; sister, Eftilia Koinis; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William Veronie, Peter (Frances) Veronie; sisters, Katherine (Angelo) Stathulis, Ann (Bernerd) Slee, Leah (William) Sares; brother-in-law, Xenophon Koinis.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers to begin at 7 p.m. The Trisagion Prayers will be live-streamed on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page.
We request family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions.
Services will be private and live streamed at 11:00 a.m. via holytrinitytoledo.com/live/
Burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Memorial Fund.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020