Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Veronie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Veronie


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Veronie Obituary
John Veronie

John Veronie, 89, of Toledo, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Orchard Villa. He was born August 2, 1930, to George and Dena (Demitriade) Veronie. John graduated from Macomber High School class of 1949. He was a mail carrier for the USPS, and a devout member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. John was a member of Young At Heart and the NALC Branch 100 Union.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Williams) Veronie; children, Katherine (Robert) Bernstein, Kristine (Frank) Reder, Constantina (Brian) MacVay, Beth (David) Slaughterbeck; grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah) Slaughterbeck, Benjamin (Allison) Slaughterbeck, Andrea MacVay, Stephanie MacVay, Anastasia Reder, Alexandra Reder; brother, James (Irene) Veronie; sister, Eftilia Koinis; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William Veronie, Peter (Frances) Veronie; sisters, Katherine (Angelo) Stathulis, Ann (Bernerd) Slee, Leah (William) Sares; brother-in-law, Xenophon Koinis.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers to begin at 7 p.m. The Trisagion Prayers will be live-streamed on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page.

We request family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions.

Services will be private and live streamed at 11:00 a.m. via holytrinitytoledo.com/live/

Burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Memorial Fund.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -