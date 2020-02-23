|
John W. Folcik
John W. Folcik, age 82 a lifelong resident of Rossford passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at SKLD Medical Residence in Perrysburg after a brief illness. He was born on December 31, 1937 in Toledo to Frank and Sally (Chmiel) Folcik. He graduated from Rossford High School in 1955 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge he went to work for Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company retiring after 30 years at the age of 48. John was also a member of the Rossford Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years. He was an avid supporter of Rossford High School Athletics, was a former commissioner and coach of Rossford Little League and girls softball, spent countless hours volunteering at the Rossford Recreation Center and All Saints Catholic Church, was a former member of the Rossford Tree Commission and enjoyed fishing with his nephew Dave.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Christine Reid.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Mary Ann "Mania" Conrad, Theresa Halloran and Barbara (Jim) Rakovan; nieces and nephews, Mike Halloran, Nancee Kizer, Dave "Bucky" Buckenberger, Sally Lohmann, Lori Synk and Lance Rakovan. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Memorials in John's memory may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the Rossford High School Athletic Boosters. Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020