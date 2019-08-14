Home

John W. Fouts II


1957 - 2019
John W. Fouts II

1957-2019

John W. Fouts II, age 61, of Woodville, OH, passed away on August 9, 2019 after a short illness at St. Charles Hospital. He was born in Toledo, OH on December 11, 1957 to John and Lorna (Williams) Fouts. He graduated from Waite High School and held various factory and construction jobs, but he had a passion for the outdoors. In his early life, John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved backpacking with friends, and spent time trekking the Grand Teton Mountain Range. He had an immense love for all animals, from rehabilitating injured birds as a child to rescuing and caring for dogs as an adult. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorna Fouts. He is survived by his sister, Suanne (Pat); children, Caleb and Samantha (Anthony); special friend Roy and family; as well as other friends and family members. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution should consider Cutie's Fund (Lucas County Canine Care & Control), Planned Pethood, or a .

Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
