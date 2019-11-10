The Blade Obituaries
John W. Gerhart


1942 - 2019
John W. Gerhart, 77, of Toledo, Ohio passed peacefully on October 30, 2019 after a 3 ½ year battle with cancer. He was born on September 24, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio where he was also raised.

John was an Army veteran, serving his country overseas. After returning home he worked for Vicon Supply and Stafford Building Products for many years.

His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family. John was a classic car and van enthusiast, attending many auto shows throughout his life. He lived a very active lifestyle from camping to boating and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife, of 33 years, Virginia Gerhart; children, John Chamberlain, Kevin (Brenda) Hughes and Pamela (Jerry) Piddock; grandchildren, Corey and Nicolette Hughes and Dylan Hudson; and great-granddaughter, Eloise Ozuk.

Per his wishes, services will be private for family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date for all who wish to pay their respects.

John was a true family man, kind and loving. He is loved and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
