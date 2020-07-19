John W. "Jon Jon" Girts, Jr.John W. "Jon Jon" Girts, Jr., age 38, of Toledo, left this world for his eternal home on July 14, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1982 to John W. Sr. and Debra M. (Firsdon) Girts in Toledo, Ohio. Jon Jon attended Central Catholic High School and later studied at Owens Community College. He was a staunch Ohio State Buckeye fan. Jon Jon loved animals, spending time at the casinos and watching football. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, his laughter was contagious just like his mother's. Jon Jon was a fighter who fought daily through both physical and emotional pain that his earthly body gave him. His smile, laugh, and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Wood Girts, Irene Firsdon, and Harold Firsdon; and aunt, Elaine Kay Law. Jon Jon is survived by his loving father, John W. Girts, Sr.; grandmother, Naomi (Clarence) Girts-Signs; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services and Interment will be Private on Monday. (With respect to public gatherings and in accordance with state guidelines masks and social distancing practices are encouraged)Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Midwest Recovery or anywhere helping addiction.To leave a special message for Jon Jon's family, please visit