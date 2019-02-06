John W. Hinds



John W. Hinds, born October 15, 1928 departed his life peacefully surrounded by his family on February 4, 2019. He was born to Bob and Alice Hinds at home, along with his twin, Jim. He was a proud Scott High School graduate and graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toledo where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. John was married to his wife, Nancy for 67 years but they were a couple for over 70 years. He has been missing her every moment since she died.



John was a First Lieutenant during the Korean War, earning a Bronze Star. He happily returned to Toledo at the time of discharge and (along with his 3 brothers) operated Luma Electric Equipment Co. which was founded by their father.John was very active at Hampton Park Christian Church, holding numerous offices. He also was a lifetime Boy Scout and served as a troop leader. He enjoyed traveling with Nancy to French Polynesia and throughout the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. But what he enjoyed most was his time at the lake. Growing up at Wamplers, he loved spending time with his family, and he water-skied into his 60's.John was predeceased by his parents, his older brother Joe and twin brother Jim, half-siblings Sis and Dick and in-laws LoRee, Gordon, June, Bob, and Pat. He leaves behind his children Catherine, John (Mary) and David (Peg). As well as grandchildren: Mark (Andrea), Katie, Danny (Candiss), Melissa, Christopher, Allison and Nicole and two great-grandchildren: Willow and Milone. He is survived by his brother Ron and sisters-in-law Nancy and Jerry.Visitation will be at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Ave. on Thursday, February 7th from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at Hampton Park Christian Church, 4727 Sylvania Ave. on Friday, February 8th at 11 am, with visitation from 10-11. Memorial contributions may be made to Hampton Park Christian Church, ProMedica Hospice or Project for the People of Paraguay.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019