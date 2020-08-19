John W. JacobJohn W. Jacob passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. His battle with Parkinson's and dementia has ended. He was born to the late John and Emma Jacob on December 13, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio.Leaving school to help support the family, John learned the trade of printing. He was employed by several print shops and left Buettner-Toledo Printing when he retired in 1998. John was a devoted father and enjoyed several hobbies over the years including: bowling, camping, fishing, traveling, wood working, and western style round and square dancing.John is survived by his wife, Diana; son, John B. (Amy) Jacob; daughter, Victoria A. Jacob; stepson, Scot A. (Darlene) Fulton; step-daughter, Dawn M. (Blake) Laddusaw; and thirteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Betty and Mildred.The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Saint Clement Parish, 3030 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with John's family please visit our website.