|
|
John "Jack" W. Landin
John "Jack" W. Landin, 88, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice. He was born on September 9, 1931, to Everett and Hazel Landin. A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, Jack worked as a Supervisor at Textile Leather for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching sports, walking the trails at Wildwood Metro Park and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann. He is survived by his children, Becky (Jack) Koser, John Landin III, Joseph (Michele) Landin, Jeff (Krissy) Landin and Katie (Jason) Carpenter; as well as 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 3rd, beginning at 10:15 a.m. in the mortuary followed by the funeral mass in Little Flower Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Ebeid Hospice. Please view and sign the guest registry at
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020