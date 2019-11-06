Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord – St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
John W. Muir


1934 - 2019
John W. Muir Obituary
John W. Muir

John W. Muir, 85, of Perrysburg, OH died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, November 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on October 17, 1934 in Toledo, OH to John and Catherine F. (Sutter) and he married Joann M. Yost on June 22, 1957 in Toledo, OH. Together they raised 5 children.

John graduated from Macomber High School in 1952 and he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He went on to work for LOF, retiring as an Industrial Electrician after 38 years in the early 90s. During post retirement and taking care of his wife, John also worked for Intellicon for 13 years. He was an active member of the Toledo Swiss Singers and the Rossford Senior Center. John was devoted to his church, Epiphany of the Lord, formerly St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where he served as an Usher, Reader, and Commentator.

John is survived by his loving children, Gregory J., Donald J., Robert J., Judith L., and Patricia M. (David) Weirich; grandchildren, John G. Muir and Ashley M. Muir and Heather M. (Justin) Gilbert and Joshua D. Weirich; great granddaughter, Tenley Joann Gilbert. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joann.

Friends will be received on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). A prayer service will be held during the visitation at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Epiphany of the Lord – St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White St, Toledo, OH 43605. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany of the Lord – St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Condolences and memories can be shared at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019
